Derry’s low driving test pass run goes on

Derry has posted the lowest driving test pass rate in the North for the SEVENTH consecutive quarter.

The pass rate for the Driver & Vehicle Agency (DVA) test centre at Altnagelvin from July to September was 45.2 per cent.

That was slightly better than the 41 per cent pass rate recorded there in the first quarter of this financial year but it was still the worst in the North.

The DVA has suggested the “differential driving ability and experience of candidates” and “local driving conditions” may partly explain why Derry was bottom of the pile for the seventh quarter in a row.

“The overall pass-rate for private-car driving tests was 55.1 per cent, ranging by test centre from 45.2 per cent at Londonderry (Altnagelvin) to 72.4 per cent at Lisburn,” according to the latest DfI Driver, Vehicle, Operator, and Enforcement Statistics.

“This was the first quarter in over four years where Downpatrick did not have the highest pass-rate, and the seventh consecutive quarter that Londonderry (Altnagelvin) had the lowest.

“At least part of the difference recorded between test centres will reflect the differential driving ability and experience of candidates presenting for testing at each test centre while other relevant factors will be specific to the test centre such as local driving conditions,” the report stated.

The DVA said it received over 273,000 applications for tests across the North during July to September 2019.