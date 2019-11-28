Derry’s Nadine Coyle faces ‘Sinister Circus’ trial on ‘I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here’

Derry’s Nadine Coyle faces ‘The Reckoning’ tonight on ‘I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.’

The singer was one of four campmates chosen by the public to take on the first of the new ‘cursed’ version of the Bushtucker trials, during which food is won for camp.

Called ‘Sinister Circus’ it sees Nadine and her campmates Roman Kemp, Jaqueline Jossa and Ian Wright, locked in terrifying tanks of rising water, which are filled with snakes, eels and crabs.

A ‘sneak peek’ of the trial shows Nadine and Jacqueline as two the first to retrieve a key that opens a padlock. But, Nadine is wary of diving under the water to read a code, telling presenters Ant and Dec: ‘Oh my God, I hate it.’

She makes a number of attempts to dive down, prompting Ant to remark: ‘She’s struggling.’

Will Nadine conquer her fear and be the first to free herself from Sinister Circus?

The four camp mates are locked in tanks with rising waters. Photo from 'I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here' Youtube.

She’s shown how she’s able to keep her nerve by skydiving from a plane into the jungle and on Wednesday night’s show, Nadine conquered the ‘Dingo Dollar Challenge’ with Andy Whyment, winning a treat of crumpets and butter for the camp.

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here returns to UTV at 9pm.