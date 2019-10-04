Derry’s Red Cross shop has the ultimate in wedding and formal dresses

There has been an invasion of lace, tulle and sequins at Derry’s Red Cross shop, after a generous business donated over 100 stunning wedding and formal dresses.

Staff and volunteers were delighted to receive the exciting delivery, kindly gifted by Nicola Bradley, of Ultimate Dresses, Dungiven.

Manager Tracy Crichton is hoping to get the word out to glamorous locals who have an eye for a bargain.

“Nicola was having a wedding sale and buying in a new range of dresses. She needed to clear stock and donated it all to us. She arrived with a transit van, filled top to bottom, front to back with the most beautiful dresses. It took five of us over an hour to take them all into the shop.”

The range includes gorgeous wedding dresses for all shapes and sizes, as well as formal wear that can be worn at formals or for bridesmaids. Lisa said they’ve been a big hit with customers and are already ‘selling well.’ They’re on sale for a fraction of the original price.

Proceeds will go towards the dedicated work of the Irish Red Cross, nationally, internationally and also within the local community. The Derry Red Cross shop is one of the charity’s most successful and Tracy said they receive great support from numerous businesses across the city and beyond.

It also has a dedicated team of volunteers and Tracy is keen to recruit more. They’re hoping to showcase the wedding dresses at an event in a hotel in the near future. If hotels would like to host the event, they would be most grateful. For more information on volunteering or to sign up for a taster session, email RetailVolunteering@redcross.org.uk and quote ‘Priceless Volunteering’