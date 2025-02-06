Two Derry Bunscoileanna proved they are the best things since sliced bread after a prestigious bake-off challenge in Belfas t.

Derry schools Gaelscoil na Daróige and Bunscoil Cholmcille both travelled up to Belfast on Wednesday with the task of turning leftover bread into delicious dishes and designing unique recipes to make the most of every slice.

Schools from across the North submitted entries to the competition. But only four were selected from more than 100 to compete in a live ‘cook-off’ final, hosted by sports journalist and radio presenter Denise Watson at W5.

The four finalists, each of whom received £500 for their school and £100 for their teacher, were St Anthony's Primary School in Larne (Apple Pie Toastie), Gaelscoil na Daróige in Derry (French Toast), Euston Street Primary School in Belfast (Banana Bread Cake Pops), and Bunscoil Cholmcille, also from Derry (Pizza Rolls).

Brennan's Bread Dough It Yourself: Winners Gaelscoil na Daróige (front row) Emily ní Ghabhann, Meidhbhín ni Dhonghaile, Caoilfhionn Carlin and Fionntán Ó Calside and Calvin Óg Mac Ailín. (Back row) Event MC Denise Watson, Chef Brian Timon, Ivan Hammond of Brennans Bread, and Gaelscoil na Daróige School Principal Fiachra Ó'Donghaile.

Cheered on by their classmates and teachers, five pupils from each school had 60 minutes to create their recipes in the live final.

Gaelscoil na Daróige were crowned champions and presented with the winner’s trophy and a cheque for £1,000 by Ivan Hammond, Head of Marketing with Brennan’s Bakeries.

Fiachra Ó Donghaile, Principal of winning school Gaelscoil na Daróige in Derry, said: “We are absolutely delighted and genuinely surprised to win this inaugural competition which has inspired the children to combat food waste, and bread waste, and come up with some very creative recipes.

"The learning through the entire programme really struck a chord with the children and they were really immersed in the project, learning and engaging with it from the beginning. The resources provided by Brennan’s Bread were really on point and beneficial for the children who enjoyed learning all about food waste, sustainability and local produce in their own area. A fantastic initiative and I’m really proud of all our pupils today.”

Bunscoil Cholmcille pupils, Liam Deery, Catháin Nash, Charlie Tibbetts, Cassie Harrigan, Seán Óg McGilloway and Róisín McGilloway.

Róisín Mc Gilloway, Bunscoil Cholmcille in Derry, said: “We had a fantastic time at the Brennan's Bread competition! The children were given the opportunity to learn about sustainability whilst being creative and meeting other schools. We will definitely take part again next year!”

Mr. Hammond said: “I’d like to congratulate the team from Gaelscoil na Daróige who showed us just how much fun you can have with some leftover bread and a lot of imagination!”

Mr. Hammond said: "I'd like to congratulate the team from Gaelscoil na Daróige who showed us just how much fun you can have with some leftover bread and a lot of imagination!"