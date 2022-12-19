News you can trust since 1772
Derry school's Boxing Day walk promises to be fun for all the family

Nazareth House Primary School are encouraging families to take part in their annual GOAL Mile walk.

By Daire Ní Chanáin
5 minutes ago - 1 min read

The family walk takes place on Boxing Day, Monday December 26, and is an informal but popular way to walk off Christmas overindulgence, try out new bikes, trikes, scooters and skateboards or to encourage the children to take time out from electronic gadgets.Participants are encouraged to meet at Sainsbury’s car park between 11am and 1pm for a ‘dander’ over the Peace Bridge to Ebrington and back.

The school invite people to ‘just turn up’ and throw a few coins into the collection buckets. All proceeds go directly to GOAL to help with their humanitarian world in the Third World with the poorest of the poor.

Local GP Dr Lee Casey, one of the organisers of the Derry annual GOAL walk, is pictured with some Nazareth House pupils and school principal, Roisin Blackery.
