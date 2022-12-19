Derry school's Boxing Day walk promises to be fun for all the family
Nazareth House Primary School are encouraging families to take part in their annual GOAL Mile walk.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
The family walk takes place on Boxing Day, Monday December 26, and is an informal but popular way to walk off Christmas overindulgence, try out new bikes, trikes, scooters and skateboards or to encourage the children to take time out from electronic gadgets.Participants are encouraged to meet at Sainsbury’s car park between 11am and 1pm for a ‘dander’ over the Peace Bridge to Ebrington and back.