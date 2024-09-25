Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

“People in Carnhill should be able to live their lives in peace without worrying,” SDLP councillor Catherine McDaid has warned after residents were evacuated from their homes due to a security alert.

Colr. McDaid was speaking as she condemned a suspected pipe bomb attack in the Carnhill area of Derry.

A PSNI spokesperson said that one line of enquiry, at this time, is that two viable pipe bombs had been left in the area.

Homes had to be evacuated as police dealt with the security alert.

SDLP Councillor for Ballyarnett Catherine McDaid.

The SDLP councillor for Ballyarnett said: “The suspected leaving of two viable devices in a built up area is shocking and we are very lucky that nobody was hurt as a result of this. Many local residents were awoken to loud noises and forced to leave their homes in the dead of night. I also understand that some residents had property damaged, nobody should have to put up with that and a number of people were left shaken as a result.

“The people who carried out this reckless attack did so without concern for the people living in this community. There can be no justification for incidents like this and it should be rightly condemned by all. People in Carnhill should be able to live their lives in peace without worrying they’ll be interrupted by something like this.

“I would urge anyone with any information about this to come forward to police. Anyone who puts people at risk like this must be held accountable for their actions.”