Derry SDLP MLA Sinead McLaughlin welcomes €7.6 million fund to link Wild Atlantic Way with Causeway Coastal

SDLP Economy spokesperson Sinead McLaughlin MLA has welcomed the confirmation from the Taoiseach that €7.6 million has been allocated to fund an initiative to link the Wild Atlantic Way with the Causeway Coastal Route.

The MLA for Foyle, who has previously campaigned to link the routes and promote Derry City as the regional capital that connects both, said: “The announcement of this funding is very welcome and represents another step taken towards seizing the opportunity that is presented by linking the Wild Atlantic Way and Causeway Coastal Route. This is an issue I have long campaigned on, both as an elected representative and before, given the huge potential to develop a unique tourism offering here by linking these two routes.

“When I questioned officials from the Department for the Economy on this issue in May, I found their plans sorely lacking in detail or timelines. It is good that the Taoiseach has committed this funding, but we also now need to see our own Minister for the Economy meet this ambition and progress this issue at Stormont as well.

“It is particularly important that Derry City is promoted as the regional capital that links the Wild Atlantic Way and the Causeway Coastal Route so it can act as a thriving tourism hub, bringing more visitors to our city and growing our offering here for the benefit of our local economy.”

Taoiseach Simon Harris T.D. joins with John McGrillen, CEO of Tourism Northern Ireland, Paul Kelly, CEO of Fáilte Ireland and Alice Mansergh, CEO of Tourism Ireland, along with Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Cllr. Lillian Seenoi Barr, to mark the positive progress of the Shared Island Wild Atlantic Way/Causeway Coastal Route Tourism Brand Collaboration Project.

Yesterday, during the Taoiseach’s visit to Derry, he said: “This will undoubtedly create more opportunities for tourists from both home and abroad to experience all that Derry and the amazing North West and Northern coast regions have to offer, and I look forward to seeing the outputs of this impactful project.”

John McGrillen, Chief Executive of Tourism Northern Ireland, said: "Tourism is one of Northern Ireland’s most important economies and the Shared Ireland Tourism Brand Collaboration Project will further maximise our rich tourism offering in the international marketplace.”

Paul Kelly, Chief Executive of Fáilte Ireland, said: “The Shared Island Tourism Brand Collaboration Project will enhance and link the visitor experience across these two iconic routes, the Causeway Coastal Route and the Wild Atlantic Way, helping to extend the economic benefits of tourism to local communities throughout these areas."

