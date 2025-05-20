Derry SDLP Sinead McLaughlin welcomes the official opening of Ebrington Plaza

SDLP Economy spokesperson Sinead McLaughlin MLA has welcomed the official opening of EY’s new office at Ebrington Plaza, describing it as a positive signal of confidence in the North West’s economic future.

The professional services firm has opened its new base a full year ahead of schedule, with capacity for 120 staff. The office is part of a broader push by EY to expand regionally and embrace hybrid working, with this site expected to support local talent in fields including consulting, tax and technology.

Ebrington Plaza opened on Tuesday.

Speaking after the announcement, Ms McLaughlin said: “This is a very welcome and timely investment by EY, and a clear vote of confidence in the skills and potential that exist here in the North West. The decision to locate this office at Ebrington is not only symbolically important, breathing new life into the site, but it also sends a strong message that major employers can and should base high-value jobs in Derry.

“As someone who has consistently championed regional economic development and job creation, I want to see this moment seized as a platform for further growth. We have a young, educated workforce. What we need now is the infrastructure, housing, and connectivity, including a functioning university expansion, to match that ambition and attract even more investment.

“Today is a good news story and we need more of them. I will continue working to ensure Derry gets the investment it needs and deserves to grow a fairer, stronger economy for everyone.”