Derry shopping centre attempts to solve four year wedding ring mystery

A Derry shopping centre is again trying to solve the mystery of three rings that were mislaid in its premises back nearly four years ago.

The wedding ring, engagement ring and eternity ring, were lost in the Quayside Shopping Centre in 2015.

The centre's management most recently issued an appeal for the owner to come forward last autumn but to no avail.

"These were found in the centre in 2015 but have never been claimed. We would love to return them to their rightful owner. There are engravements on the inside of the rings that will identify them.



"Please help us solve this Quayside mystery as we know they could mean a lot to someone," the store said.

The times still haven't been claimed and the shopping centre has again asked the owner to get in touch.