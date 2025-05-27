Derry Sinn Féin councillor warns Galliagh youths about the dangers of throwing stones at buses

Ballyarnett Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy is cautioning Galliagh youths about the potential impact that throwing stones at buses and cars can have for themselves and the community.

Colr. Sandra Duffy said: “Unfortunately, on Sunday, a group of young people, mainly children and young teenagers, gathered around Fergleen Park. Missiles were thrown at the bus and other vehicles entering the area.

“I really believe there is no sinister element behind this. It is young people who do not understand the seriousness or the impact this can have on drivers and bus passengers, or the wider community when buses are cancelled.

“What we want to do is get that message out to young people and perhaps their parents, to educate them about the dangers for themselves, other road users, and everyone involved in throwing stones and other missiles at vehicles.”

The Sinn Féin Colr. said she believes that the young people involved see it as a bit of fun.

"They don't see the serious element of it, how they can put people in danger and the impact it can have on the community with the withdrawal of vital services.

“There are many positive things happening in Galliagh. We have the community centre, which continues to do fantastic work. We are going to launch the Galliagh Féile in the next few weeks. There are great things happening, and I want young people to know that there are other activities they could be involved in besides throwing stones.”

Councillor Duffy stated that she recognises such actions can also be used to lure in the police. She said: "We will always work very closely with the police to advise on their response to these incidents, if we believe it will escalate rather than resolve the situation."

"I would just try to impress upon them the danger they are placing upon themselves, the driver, and the passengers, but also the wider impact it is having on the community,” she added.

"Their mummies, their grannies, their friends might not be able to get to really important appointments; their granny might not be able to get up the town to do her shopping or go to the doctors. While they have a bit of fun, it has a more dangerous impact."