Derry Sinn Féin Councillor welcomes safety railings at Jon Clifford Bull Park
Councillor Hutton said: “I was contacted by local residents and users of the park with concerns about the safety of children exiting at the Westland Avenue entrance.
“There were concerns about the incline at the gates and that there was basically no buffer zone between the area at the children’s play park and the pathway out of it onto the main road. Plus the pathway was dangerous for wheelchair users or someone pushing a pram.”
Addressing the concerns, the Councillor said: “I raised those concerns with the Council and I am pleased to say that they have now confirmed to me that they will be installing safety railings there. This is a very positive move and I thank the Council for their cooperation."
