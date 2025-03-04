Derry sisters hope to be crowned Ireland's most talented family on TV show Réalta agus Gaolta

Marcella, Grace Anne & Mary Theresa Kelly .

Talented Derry sisters are to feature on the new series of TG4’s top entertainment show Réalta agus Gaolta later this month.

From the Gallagher brothers and Cyrus duo to our own Corrs sisters, there is nothing quite as captivating as that special synergy of music and blood.

It will definitely be a family affair on Sunday nights, as returns to TG4 to find the most talented family in Ireland.

Having scoured the country, the most captivating singing, dancing and musical families the nation has to offer will battle it out on stage over eight weeks.

Each week six families will take on the challenge of entertaining the nation as they go head-to-head in the hope of securing one of the coveted spots in this year’s final.

Who will make it through?

Who will be crowned the most talented family in Ireland?

In the fifth episode on March 9, talented Derry sisters Marcella, Grace Anne & Mary Theresa Kelly will perform in front of the judges.

Síomha Ní Ruairc with Grace-Anne & Mary Theresa Kelly.

Judging the families are champion sean-nós singer Irial Ó Ceallaigh and award-winning broadcaster Sinéad Ní Uallacháin.

Each week they’ll be joined by a special guest judge from the world of showbiz. From Hothouse Flowers co-founder Fiachna Ó Braonáin to maestro fiddle musician Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh and singer and musician Piaras Ó Lorcáin, many of them understand the joy (and challenge!!!) of performing with their families.

They may not all see eye to eye but host Síomha Ní Ruairc will be on hand to keep them in check.

This week's guest judge hailing from Donegal, is a member of the well-known family folk/ trad band Clann Mhic Ruairí. She is also a singer songwriter in her own right – it’s Megan Nic Ruairí.

Who will come out on top? Will they find the next Clannad? It’s all up for grabs on Sunday nights at 8.30pm on TG4.