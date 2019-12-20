Derry soprano Margaret Keys helps raise £34k for Childline with Christmas concert

Derry soprano Margaret Keys was among the stars from the world of music, art and media out in force recently to support the NSPCC’s ‘Merry Little Christmas Concert’.

The festive event took place at Holy Trinity Church in London’s Belgravia and raised over £34,000 that will help Childline be there for children this Christmas.

The event was hosted by Childline founder Esther Rantzen and featured performances from our home grown classical soprano and singer and songwriter Lucy Mason.

Guests were treated to readings from actress Alison Steadman, journalist Martin Bashir and art dealer Philip Mould.

Ely Cathedral Girls’ Choir also performed and attendees joined together to sing traditional carols.

Every Christmas there are thousands of children who get in touch with Childline because they have nowhere else to turn.

Ms. Keys is due to perform a Yuletide concert in the Waterside Theatre at 7.30 p.m. this evening. Contact the box office (02871314000) for availability.