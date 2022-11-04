Foyle Speakers is a club under the Toastmasters umbrella, which aims to promote communication, public speaking, and leadership.

Stephen Brown said: “From my own experience, I thought Foyle Speakers was an exclusive club for business people, teachers and academics. I thought it was a place smart people go and I wondered whether or not I would fit in. I joined in 2018 and I saw three very good speakers, one of whom was a man from England who, when I saw him speaking, I thought ‘that’s what a good public speaker is’. It’s someone who is comfortable in their own skin and has a bit of humour about them – they don’t take themselves too seriously. I would listen to any message that that man would say. When I heard people speaking, I thought that was what I wanted for myself; I wanted to be comfortable in my own skin, I wanted confidence and I wanted to be able to communicate to anyone, especially an audience.

"For me, Foyle Speakers was a haven where I could go once a week. The first time getting up to speak, it was really nerve wracking. You think of all the worst things could happen when you get up there like your mind going blank and just standing there awkwardly. I would say that happened to me a couple of times but public speaking is the type of thing you have to do over and over again until you become comfortable in it. I would really recommend it to anyone; it’s really good for your confidence, your career and really good for yourself. Anyone who wants to feel comfortable in their own skin, this is a great place to do this.

Stephen Brown from Foyle Speakers.

"I think we have something very special in Derry in that we know how to have the craic and not take ourselves too seriously. We can slag each other off and that’s a bit of bonding. For some reason, we haven’t expressed that in a public setting. I think that there’s space for us to do that and share the Irish personality. Whenever you learn to be able to do what you do with your friends in front of a wider audience, that’s a real skill. That’s where I want to be.

“There was a mix of things that made me go to Foyle Speakers but confidence issues was a big thing. I wanted to build up that confidence in me and be comfortable in my own skin. I’m working towards that now.”

"I believe that we all have a message in our lives to share with the world. You can’t share that unless you have a voice. I would say my ambitions would include, hopefully, talking to a lot of people. What I would see in my calling is to work one-on-one with young adults so that they can see the potential in themselves and so that they can progress on with their lives. I have a business idea, which i believe will be worldwide, and will touch a lot of lives. When Toastmasters came up, I decided to go out of my comfort zone and join it.

"You don’t have to have big ambitions to join the group, you might just want a personal challenge for yourself or to better yourself in some way. Foyle Speakers would recommend a lower age limit of 18, with no upper age limit, so you can join us at any age, no matter if you’re 18 or 88.

"I was terrible at one-on-one conversations as well as public speaking before Foyle Speakers. Public speaking is basically a one-on-one but you’re talking to a whole room. Personally, my one-on-one’s have improved and I’ve become more sociable. I still wouldn’t be fully confident in social situations but Foyle Speakers has helped so much. I also would have been quite thinned-skinned but you have to suck it up and learn to not take yourself so seriously. The first few times, we will go easy on you. We’re supportive of you the whole way through but we want you to improve so, eventually, we’ll introduce improvements that can be made in your delivery and your speech. You might do a speech, which is part of a programme online. As you progress through the programme, you’ll get more and more feedback. We know what it’s like to be on the receiving end so everyone is constructive and helpful and wants you to succeed.”