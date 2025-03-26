Derry & Strabane cemeteries and recycling centres opening hours set to change
The summer opening times will commence from this weekend at cemeteries including the City Cemetery, Ballyoan and Altnagelvin Cemeteries.
The new opening times will see the sites open from 8am to 8pm, seven days a week, running from Saturday March 29 2025, until October 24.
Recycling centres are set to also change their opening hours in line with the clocks going forward.
From March 31 sites including Pennyburn, Strathfoyle and Strahan’s Road Recycling Centre will open Monday to Friday 8am to 8pm, Saturday 8am to 6pm and Sunday 1pm to 5pm.
Claudy, Domemana and Glendermot Recycling Centres will be opening Tuesday to Friday from 9:30am until 5pm and Saturday 9:30am to 4:30pm.
Eglinton, Park and Plumbridge will now open on Mondays from 12pm until 7pm and from 11:30am until 7pm on Tuesdays to Fridays.
Newtownstewart Recycling Centre will open on Tuesday to Friday 11.30am to 7pm and Saturday 9:30am to 4:30pm. Spamount will be open 10am until 5pm on Mondays and from 9:30am to 5pm on Tuesday to Fridays.
The Summer hours come into effect after the clocks go forward one hour this Sunday, March 30 as they always do on the last Sunday in March.
The clocks go forward at 1am in the morning. This means we will lose one hour as 1am becomes 2am.
For more information on opening hours, please visit https://www.derrystrabane.com/services/opening-hours
