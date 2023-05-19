News you can trust since 1772
Derry & Strabane Council Election 2023: Derg ward

Both Keith Kerrigan of the DUP and Ruairí McHugh of Sinn Féin exceeded the quota and were deemed elected after the first count in the Derg District Electoral Area (DEA).

By The Newsroom
Published 19th May 2023, 15:07 BST- 1 min read

The first preference tallies were as follows: Keith Kerrigan DUP (1,669 votes); Ruairí McHugh SF (1,442 votes); Derek Hussey UUP (1,377 votes); Antaine Ó Fearghail SF (1,197 votes); Caroline Devine SF (1,246 votes); Steven Edwards SDLP (723 votes); Andy Patton Independent (507 votes); Anne Murray Alliance (177 votes); Adam McGinley PBPA (112 votes); and Leza Marie Houston Aontú (99 votes).

In total 8660 votes were cast but 119 were spoilt leaving a valid vote tally of 8,549 votes.

The quota was set at 1,425 votes.

Candidates standing in the Derg ward in alphabetical order: Top row: Caroline Devine (Sinn Féin), Steven Edwards (SDLP), Leza Marie Houston (Aontú), Derek Hussey (UUP). Middle row: Keith Kerrigan (DUP), Adam McGinley (People Before Profit). Bottom row: Ruairí McHugh (Sinn Féin), Annie Murray (Alliance Party), Antaine Ó Fearghail (Sinn Féin), Andy Patton (Independent).Candidates standing in the Derg ward in alphabetical order: Top row: Caroline Devine (Sinn Féin), Steven Edwards (SDLP), Leza Marie Houston (Aontú), Derek Hussey (UUP). Middle row: Keith Kerrigan (DUP), Adam McGinley (People Before Profit). Bottom row: Ruairí McHugh (Sinn Féin), Annie Murray (Alliance Party), Antaine Ó Fearghail (Sinn Féin), Andy Patton (Independent).
Derg DEA overview

Candidates standing in the Derg ward in alphabetical order are: Caroline Devine (Sinn Féin), Steven Edwards (SDLP), Leza Marie Houston (Aontú), Derek Hussey (UUP), Keith Kerrigan (DUP), Adam McGinley (People Before Profit), Ruairí McHugh (Sinn Féin), Annie Murray (Alliance Party), Antaine Ó Fearghail (Sinn Féin), Andy Patton (Independent).

