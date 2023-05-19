Derry & Strabane Council Election 2023: Three candidates excluded after distribution of Hussey’s surplus

The distribution is as follows: Caroline Devine SF (0.14+) 1246.28 votes; Antaine O'Fearghail 0.28+ (1197.28 votes); Steven Edwards SDLP (21.42+) 748.20 votes; Andy Patton (72.52+) 586.94 votes; Anne Murray Alliance (28.98+) 207.24 votes; Adam McGinley PBPA (8.12+) 120.68 votes; and Leza Marie Houston Aontú (3.78+) 102.78 votes.

Houston, McGinley and Murray have been excluded.

Stage 2

Candidates standing in the Derg ward in alphabetical order: Top row: Caroline Devine (Sinn Féin), Steven Edwards (SDLP), Leza Marie Houston (Aontú), Derek Hussey (UUP). Middle row: Keith Kerrigan (DUP), Adam McGinley (People Before Profit). Bottom row: Ruairí McHugh (Sinn Féin), Annie Murray (Alliance Party), Antaine Ó Fearghail (Sinn Féin), Andy Patton (Independent).

Derek Hussey has been elected after the second stage of the count in the Derg District Electoral Area (DEA).

The veteran UUP man benefitted from the transfers of poll-topping DUP candidate Keith Kerrigan.

Stage 2 distribution: Derek Hussey UUP (+215.88) (1,592.88 votes); Antaine Ó Fearghail SF (+0) 1,197 votes; Caroline Devine SF (+0.14) 1,246.14 votes; Steven Edwards SDLP (3.78+) 726.78 votes; Andy Patton Independent (7.42+) 514.42 votes; Anne Murray Alliance (+1.26 (178.26 votes); Adam McGinley PBPA (+0.56) 112.56 votes); and Leza Marie Houston Aontú (+0) 99 votes.

Stage 1

Ruairí McHugh with Sandra Duffy

Both Keith Kerrigan of the DUP and Ruairí McHugh of Sinn Féin exceeded the quota and were deemed elected after the first count in the Derg District Electoral Area (DEA).

The first preference tallies were as follows: Keith Kerrigan DUP (1,669 votes); Ruairí McHugh SF (1,442 votes); Derek Hussey UUP (1,377 votes); Antaine Ó Fearghail SF (1,197 votes); Caroline Devine SF (1,246 votes); Steven Edwards SDLP (723 votes); Andy Patton Independent (507 votes); Anne Murray Alliance (177 votes); Adam McGinley PBPA (112 votes); and Leza Marie Houston Aontú (99 votes).

In total 8660 votes were cast but 119 were spoilt leaving a valid vote tally of 8,549 votes.

The quota was set at 1,425 votes.

Keith Kerrigan

Derg DEA overview