Barney Harte joined running mates Paul Boggs and Fergal Leonard after stage two.

The distribution after stage 2 was as follows: Barney Harte SF (+355) 1480 votes; Alan Bresland DUP (+0) 1194 votes; Paul Gallagher Independent (1065.5 votes); Raymond Barr Independent (+29.75) 1014.75 votes; Maurice Devenney DUP (+0) 964 votes; Jason Barr SDLP (+36.75) 847.74 votes; Thomas Forbes SDLP (22.5+) 559.5 votes; Mel Boyle Alliance (+9.5) 390.5 votes; Glen Miller UUP (+0.25) 489.25 votes; Patsy Kelly (+10.75) 257.75 votes; Carol Gallagher PBPA (+7.75) 233.75 votes; and Darán Mac Meanman Aontú (+1.5) 169.50 votes;

Stage 1

Candidates standing in the Sperrin ward in alphabetical order: Top row l-r: Jason Barr (SDLP), Raymond Barr (Independent), Paul Boggs (Sinn Féin), Mel Boyle (Alliance Party). Second row: Allan Bresland (DUP), Maurice Devenney (DUP), Tommy Forbes (SDLP), Carol Gallagher (Peple Before Profit). Third row: Paul Gallagher (Independent), Brian Harte (Sinn Féin), Patsy Kelly (Independent), Fergal Leonard (Sinn Féin), Fourth row: Darán Mac Meanman (Aontú), Glen Miller (UUP).

Both Paul Boggs and Fergal Leonard smashed the quota after the first count in the Sperrin DEA as two councillors were elected for Sinn Féin.

The first preference tallies were as follows: Paul Boggs SF (1993 votes); Fergal Leonard SF (1650 votes); Alan Bresland DUP (1194 votes); Paul Gallagher Independent (1042 votes); Raymond Barr Independent (985 votes); Jason Barr SDLP (811 votes); Thomas Forbes SDLP (538 votes); Glen Miller UUP (489 votes); Mel Boyle Alliance (381 votes); Patsy Kelly Independent (246 votes); Carol Gallagher PBPA (226 votes); and Darán Mac Meanman Aontú (168 votes).

A total of 11995 votes with 183 spoilt votes giving a valid vote tally of 11,812 votes. The quota was set at 1,477.

