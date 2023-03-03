Derry & Strabane Council reps express solidarity with striking public sector workers

The Council also extended their solidarity to all public sector workers currently engaged in industrial action and called on employers to engage constructively with trade union representatives towards a resolution that provides for a fair pay settlement for all staff.

The motion was tabled by Sinn Féin Councillor Christopher Jackson, who stated: “These people play vital roles delivering services to our community and we’ve seen where there have been widespread demonstrations, people demanding action and a fair wage increase.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He went on to read a personal statement from a healthcare worker which claimed ‘the Tories are threatening our health service and the health of me and my family by slashing health budgets and underpaying staff’.

Teachers unions members and supporters hold a strike rally in Guildhall Square recently. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2308GS  64

The worker added: ‘Waiting lists are at an all time high with many ordinary folks having to wait three or four years for a specialist appointment. On average, it’s now an eight hour wait to be seen in A&E. This is forcing ordinary folk to consider visiting a private hospital for consultation or paying for treatment, often putting families into more debt.’

Colr. Jackson stated: “That’s a statement from one of our public service workers and I think it speaks loudest. These are people that are delivering services for us and for our families and we need to take a stand against this Tory government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think it’s vitally important that we continue to show our solidarity to all those that are taking a stand against the Tory austerity that has been imposed on us all.”

Other council members expressed their support for the motion and the workers currently on strike.

Sinn Féin Councillor Christopher Jackson.

SDLP Cllr Sean Mooney said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think we all know fire service personnel in our own personal capacity and the role they do is a professional role. We all know it can be extremely dangerous and extremely perilous to their own health and well-being.

“It’s clear that Colr. Jackson’s is trying to wrap up all the current industrial action which is right and proper,” he said, adding that the more support the better for “the workers who are keeping things going, the postal workers, our healthcare workers, our teachers, our own civil servants, our own council officers who work in this building”.

People Before Profit Colr. Shaun Harkin commended the fire-fighters, stating that ‘nobody should be getting or accepting a pay raise that doesn’t cover the cost of inflation.’

Striking Roads Services workers picket the Depart for Infrastructure Woodburn Roads depot on Crescent Road on Wednesday last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2310GS – 15

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He commended all the workers who have been on picket lines in recent weeks before warning that more workers may be forced to join them in the coming weeks and months adding: “This is the heart of the resistance right now, it’s the heart of the resistance to the Tories and it’s the heart of the resistance to try and save our health service.”

The Foyleside DEA councillor turned his attention to Stormont saying, “The trusts that are overseen by Stormont have seen a 250% rise in spending on private health care and the workers describe it as a slap in the face.

“That cannot happen without the main parties here agreeing to that so I would ask Colr Jackson does he think that that is an awful mistake and a slap in the face to workers who are now out on strike because this is one of the reasons why the the health service here has been wrecked, funnelling money to private organisations.”

Colr. Harkin said that last year, when Stormont was still functioning, the five major parties all voted to impose ‘the Tory pay cap’ on health and social care workers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Royal College of Nurses members, campaigning for fair pay and conditions, take part in industrial action at Altnagelvin Hospital on Thursday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2250GS - 38

Calling upon the government to address the issue of pay owed to fire-fighters and other private health workers, Alliance Colr. Philip McKinney recalled the last firefighter’s strike in Belfast, when he witnessed the inadequacy of the equipment used by emergency services attempting to rescue a person.

“All the shouting and yelling about the Executive and the five big parties won’t make a difference because we don’t have an Executive. We need the Tory government to step up and do this and in fact if when Labour were in power they had kept paying people the correct money we wouldn’t be in the situation we are, so that’s socialism for you,” he concluded.

DUP Alderman Keith Kerrigan expressed his support for the motion, calling for Westminster to do more and adequately pay fire-fighters and all workers in important roles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Independent Cllr Gary Donnelly emphasised the bravery of fire-fighters, stating, “We just need to look at the fire in Grenfell and the damage that has done to fire-fighters,” he said, with with a number of them since having developed serious conditions.

He called for adequate pay, equipment and proper working conditions.

Alderman Maurice Devenney spoke in favour of fire-fighters and the crucial role they play in society.

“We all know the work of the fire service carried out in life and death situations and it’s a very, very important role,” stated the DUP councillor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our party has always stated that workers like that deserve a fair pay rise and especially with the cost of living crisis.”

People Before Profit Cllr Maeve O’Neill, criticised the Tory government’s approach to the NHS, which she described as ‘one of the greatest examples of socialism that we have in our society’ before claiming, “That’s why the Tories are doing everything that they can to do it down and sell it off.”

Colr. O’Neill took issue with Councillor McKinney’s comments. “I do feel Alliance have a cheek to talk about trade unionism when their party did not support the Trade Union Freedom bill in Stormont which would have given trade unions much more power, which would have made such a difference here,” she remarked.

Summing up, Colr. Jackson stated the need for collective action, adding that workers in multiple sectors currently making demands for fair pay are frustrated by the constant bickering among political parties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is an attack on us all from the Tory government and they’re being assisted by the DUP in Westminster,” he claimed.

Gillian Anderson