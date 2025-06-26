Derry & Strabane Council to seek meeting with Minister over A5 ruling

Derry City and Strabane District Council will seek a meeting with Infrastructure Minister, Liz Kimmins, around the recent A5 High Court ruling.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The request comes after a High Court judgement blocked an upgrade project for the road – which has seen over 50 deaths since 2006 – as it does not comply with climate change targets.

At June’s Full Council Meeting Mayor and Sinn Féin councillor, Ruairí McHugh, said he recently met with members of Road Victim Support NI-Donegal and said that the decision had “re-traumatised them”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sinn Féin councillor Paul Boggs proposed writing to Ms Kimmins to “record our devastation” about the ruling, and re-pledge council’s support for the upgrade.

Sinn Féin Councillor Paul Boggs.

The motion added: “Council welcomes the commitment to work with the A5/N2 Cross Border working group and supports the Minister assessing the judgement and urgently considering options for a way forward.

“Council commits to working with the other four councils who have an interest in this project and write to them to also re-pledge their support.”

SDLP councillor John Boyle amended the motion, asking that council seek a meeting with Ms Kimmins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think it important that we all speak with one voice to express the disbelief, disappointment, and despair that yesterday’s judgement was met with,” Councillor Boyle said.

"The judgement points to significant failures at an Executive, ministerial and departmental level. Evidently, somebody dropped the ball and they dropped it very, very badly.”

UUP Alderman Derek Hussey noted that the upgrade had been discussed within Stormont since 2007, while People Before Profit councillor Shaun Harkin said a “serious upgrade” to the road has been needed for a “long, long time.”

Councillor Harkin concluded: “This ruling is disappointing and strikes me as a serious failure on behalf of the department and the Minister, and it’s not the first in recent times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It seems that Stormont passed climate legislation and then are not able to align that legislation to a proposal. There’s blame now being put on climate legislation, and I think that that would very much be the wrong conclusion to draw from this.

“The work should have been done to ensure that this didn’t become the issue in the court; Stormont can’t pass legislation, and then a couple of years turn around and tell us that it actually has to be undone.”

Andrew Balfour, Local Democracy Reporter