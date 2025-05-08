Derry & Strabane elected reps describe meeting with BT over job losses 'a box ticking exercise'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derry City and Strabane District Council members have described a recent meeting with BT representatives around jobs losses as a “box-ticking exercise”.

At this month’s Governance and Strategic Planning Committee meeting on Tuesday afternoon, Sinn Féin councillor and Committee chair, Christopher Jackson, noted that the meeting, which took place that morning, was in response to the “devastating” news of BT’s plans to close its Derry office and scrap around 140 local jobs.

He said: “There is a proposal for substantial job losses right beside this council chamber, there’s a lot of fear amongst those employees that are directly affected, and it does look very bleak.”

Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy added: “This was supposed to be a consultation and I don’t think anybody at the meeting really felt that it was, it was more: ‘this is the direction of travel and this is what’s happening’.

“A lot of those employees have been very, very loyal [to] BT for 20 plus years, and in fact BT acknowledged that the average length of service of their employees was 14-plus years on that site, [so] it’s disappointing that [relocation plans are] not going to incorporate all the staff.”

SDLP Councillor Rory Farrell said the members who attended the meeting were “united in anger and disgust at the prospect of jobs leaving the city”.

He added: “While we welcome the engagement with BT, in our view it was a box-tickling exercise.

“It’s a done deal, none of these roles are going to stay in this city and district, and that is devastating for the people directly impacted.

“BT are saying there’s an enhanced redundancy package, but it’s capped at 12 years. There are people have given their entire adult life to working in BT and very little of that is actually going to be reflected in the redundancy payment. We think that’s wrong and we put that to the BT management, but they were having none of it whatsoever.”

DUP Alderman Keith Kerrigan agreed that the meeting felt like a box-ticking exercise, while UUP Alderman Derek Hussey said members’ reactions to the meeting “don’t surprise me in the slightest”.

“I was unable to attend [but] when BT made their original announcement we were told what was happening,” he said. “It happened first in Enniskillen and it’s moved on here now.

“It’s the vacuum that now has to be addressed [and] the treatment of employees by BT, [because] it’s absolutely scandalous to hear they’re capping redundancy.”

Independent councillor Gary Donnelly described the meeting as “depressing”, claiming that BT was using “elegant rhetoric” to “say nothing”.

He concluded: “It was nonsense and I feel that we wasted our time, but we had to be there. I had to be there to hear the nonsense fired out in fancy language, it’s a done deal, and this was a box-ticking exercise.

“It was a slap in the teeth to loyal workers, because [they] have helped that particular company create vast amounts of wealth and they’re just treated like dirt,” he claimed.

In a statement issued after the announcement last week, a BT Group spokesperson said: “BT is going through an ambitious modernisation programme and consolidating buildings within its estate from more than 300 to closer to 30, modern workspaces. We are considering closing our office in Derry - Londonderry and we are consulting with colleagues and their unions on our proposals.

"Where appropriate, people will be given the opportunity to relocate to other roles at our Riverside Tower office in Belfast, which benefited from a multi-million pound refurbishment in 2023 and which is home to around 2,000 people. Benefiting from a state-of-the-art workplace, there are also greater career opportunities within a larger location for colleagues. There’s no impact to customers from these proposals.

“BT Group remains committed to Northern Ireland, building full fibre broadband further and faster than anyone else. We’ve already reached nearly 90 per cent of homes and businesses with Openreach’s full fibre broadband network, and with extensive 5G and 4G mobile coverage from EE, Northern Ireland is the most digitally connected region in the UK.”

The BT Group has said that it supports 5,500 jobs in Northern Ireland through its economic impact and that those activities added £630 million to the Northern Ireland economy last year.

The BT Group is currently undergoing a transformation and investment project, entitled The Better Workplace Programme, which involves ‘consolidating’ desk-based people into a smaller number of office locations around Britain and the north and this has included the multi-million pound refurbishment of BT’s Riverside Tower office in Belfast, which reopened in March 2023.

It is understood that if deemed eligible for relocation to the Belfast office, additional travel costs will be discussed and agreed with workers in Derry who transfer to roles there.

Derry’s MP, SDLP politician Colum Eastwood has sought clarity on the level of Northern Ireland Executive subvention provided to the BT Group over recent years following the announcement of proposals to close the company’s Derry office.

Mr Eastwood said: “Given the substantial public investment in the company, I have written to the Economy Minister seeking her direct intervention with senior leadership at BT to put a stop to the flight of jobs from places like Derry.

"Regional economic balance has to be a priority for the Executive and decisions like this are where the rubber meets the road,” Mr Eastwood added.

