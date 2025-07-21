Derry & Strabane Mayor hosts special reception for Keigan Taylor

By The Newsroom
Published 21st Jul 2025, 11:30 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2025, 11:33 BST
Young Keigan with the Mayor, family and friends. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)placeholder image
Young Keigan with the Mayor, family and friends. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)
The Mayor of Derry City & Strabane District Ruairí McHugh has presented a commemorative plaque to Keigan Taylor at a reception in his honour held in the Mayor's Parlour.

Keigan plays with local team Oxford Bulls as well as the newly formed Derry City Down Syndrome futsal team.

Keigan was part of an 11-man team selected to represent Ireland at the European Championships in Italy, where the Irish squad finished in third position.

He was joined by family and friends at the Guildhall.

(Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

