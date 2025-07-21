Derry & Strabane Mayor hosts special reception for Keigan Taylor
The Mayor of Derry City & Strabane District Ruairí McHugh has presented a commemorative plaque to Keigan Taylor at a reception in his honour held in the Mayor's Parlour.
Keigan plays with local team Oxford Bulls as well as the newly formed Derry City Down Syndrome futsal team.
Keigan was part of an 11-man team selected to represent Ireland at the European Championships in Italy, where the Irish squad finished in third position.
He was joined by family and friends at the Guildhall.
(Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.