Young Keigan with the Mayor, family and friends. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

The Mayor of Derry City & Strabane District Ruairí McHugh has presented a commemorative plaque to Keigan Taylor at a reception in his honour held in the Mayor's Parlour.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keigan plays with local team Oxford Bulls as well as the newly formed Derry City Down Syndrome futsal team.

Keigan was part of an 11-man team selected to represent Ireland at the European Championships in Italy, where the Irish squad finished in third position.

He was joined by family and friends at the Guildhall.

(Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)