The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council has launched the fundraising campaign for his two chosen charities for the year ahead, PIPS Suicide Prevention Ireland Charity and The Castlederg Patient Comfort & Terminally Ill Fund.

Throughout his term, the Mayor Ruairí McHugh will lead a range of fundraising activities in support of these vital local organisations, with a focus on raising both awareness and much-needed funds.

PIPS Charity provides support to individuals, families, and communities affected by suicide, self-harm, or poor mental health. The charity offers free, unlimited, and confidential counselling services, as well as a crisis walk-in centre in Belfast and telephone support at other regional hubs. Their dedicated team works tirelessly to support those in crisis and to promote mental wellbeing across the region.

The Castlederg Patient Comfort & Terminally Ill Fund meanwhile delivers vital aid to people living with chronic or terminal illness in the Castlederg area. By providing specialist equipment, transport support, and access to complementary services, the Fund helps individuals remain at home during treatment while also easing the financial and emotional burden on families. It also supports those who need temporary accommodation near hospitals when their loved ones are receiving treatment elsewhere.

Mayor Ruairí McHugh at the launch of his chosen charities for the year ahead. From left, are Dr. Morris Brown, Castlederg Patient Comfort & Terminally Ill Fund, Yvonne McGrory-Reader, PIPS (Suicide Prevention Ireland), and from right, Shéa Doherty and Liz Graham, PIPS (Suicide Prevention Ireland). (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

Speaking about the partnerships, Mayor McHugh said he was honoured to support two organisations that make such a meaningful impact in the lives of people across the city and district. “It is a real privilege to support two local charities that are embedded in our communities and have such a profound effect on people’s lives. PIPS Charity offers a lifeline to those struggling with their mental health, while the Castlederg Patient Comfort & Terminally Ill Fund brings compassion and practical help to families facing incredibly difficult times.

"I look forward to working closely with both organisations and encouraging the public to get behind the many fundraising events we have planned this year,” he said.

Renée Quinn, Executive Director of PIPS Charity said: “We are deeply honoured that the Mayor has chosen PIPS Charity as one of his charity partners for the incoming year. This partnership is a powerful opportunity to raise awareness around suicide prevention and mental health, and to support those who are struggling. We are incredibly grateful for the Mayor’s support and look forward to working together to deliver hope, help, and life-saving services to those who need them most.”

Dr Brendan O’Hare from The Castlederg Patient Comfort & Terminally Ill Fund said: “We are delighted that the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council has selected The Castlederg Patient Comfort & Terminally Ill Fund as one of his chosen charities during his term in office. We look forward to working together on fundraising efforts that will make a real difference to many people across the district during some of the most challenging times in their lives. As our services rely entirely on donations, we are deeply grateful for this partnership in the year ahead.”

For more information about PIPS Suicide Prevention Charity, visit https://pipscharity.com, or call 028 7122 4133.

*Anyone in distress can contact Lifeline 08088088000, Samaritans 116123, PIPS 08000886024 or Childline on 08001111.

In RoI contact Pieta House 1800247247 or text HELP (51444); TEXT Crisis Textline Ireland (50808); or ring Samaritans 116-123.