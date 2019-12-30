Derry stress control classes to tackle anxiety, panic, depression in the new year

The Western Trust is inviting members of the public to attend free ‘Stress Control’ weekly classes in Derry.

The classes will take place in the Foyle Arena from Thursday, January 9, 2020 to Thursday, February 13, 2020, and will run from 6.30pm - 8pm.

The Stress Control sessions are designed for people who want to help them control common problems such as anxiety, depression, panic, poor sleep, burnout, loss of confidence or low self-esteem (in other words, ‘stress’).

The sessions will teach people to ‘become their own therapist’ and participants will be encouraged to work hard at practising the skills they learn.

Each session builds together like pieces of a jigsaw to enable people to deal with their individual difficulties. Booklets, relaxation CDs and general information leaflets will be also provided.

The sessions are classes and not ‘group therapy’ so you will not have to talk about your problems in front of others. Although it is preferable to start at Session One, you can join a class at any time and sessions are open to everyone regardless of age.

Everyone is welcome to bring a friend, relative or carer along with them. There is no referral system, just turn up, take a seat, then sit back and learn some great ways to control stress. It is a very relaxed informal setting and people can come and go as they need.