Derry students and staff collect 150 hampers and donate £1.4k to Churches Trust in anti-food poverty drive

Social work students at Magee College are committed to supporting community engagement projects and building positive, sustainable relationships with local communities and charities.

The young people are working alongside the Churches Trust and supporting their ‘Pantry Project’ to tackle food poverty in the North West.

Food bank use in Northern Ireland has increased 13% in 2019 (Trussell Trust) with families feeling additional pressure during the school holidays when children are missing out on school meals.

The impact of delays in Universal Credit continues to put unacceptable pressure on individuals and their families.

Denise MacDermott, a social work lecturer at Magee, said: “We are immensely proud of the contribution our students are making to families in the North West, but this should not be happening and is certainly not a long term solution to fighting austerity and poverty in Northern Ireland.

“We need our politicians to get back to talking to each other and creating a fair and inclusive society for our citizens.”

Fiona Fagan, Chief Executive Officer of The Churches Trust said: “We are overwhelmed by the support we receive each year from the social work students at Ulster University. To achieve all this in five weeks is amazing. We don’t receive any funding from the Government and this donation today will have a massive impact on supporting local families.”

Now in its fourth year, the Stand Up for Social Work Society at Ulster University donated their contributions from their Christmas foodbank campaign to the Churches Trust at a Hamper Handover event in the Great Hall, Magee.

Each year the fundraising commences in week six of the semester with five weeks to fundraise, purchase food, build hampers and donate to the Churches Trust to distribute to the people of the North West.

Every year the success of the campaign centres on the generosity of all staff and students on the Magee campus with the Stand Up for Social Work Society students as the driving force.

The Pantry project feeds over 2400 people a year with the ethos of community giving to community.

Last year the campaign received a phenomenal response from staff and students, and this year we had the highest amount of fundraising ever.

In addition to over 150 hampers the students were able to provide a cash donation of £1400.00 to the Churches Trust.

An outstanding effort for five weeks of intense fundraising through Crowdfunding, raffle tickets and the generous donations from businesses from across the North.

The students would like to extend a huge thank you to everyone who donated raffle prizes to help our fundraising campaign including the Odyssey Trust, Tommy Hilfiger, McAtamneys butchers, Sam Conley fitness, Brunswick Superbowl, Amici Italian restaurant and ASDA.