Derry students Emma McCarron, Sadie Sturgeon and Natalie Parkhill head to US for prestigious Study USA programme

Three Derry students are embarking on the opportunity of a lifetime this month, as they travel to the United States to take part in the prestigious Study USA scholarship programme.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emma McCarron, Sadie Sturgeon and Natalie Parkhill are among 60 students from the North taking part in the programme, which gives participants the opportunity to spend a full academic year at an American college or university.

Emma and Sadie, both from the city of Derry, are heading to Pennsylvania. Emma, currently studies Personalised Medicine at Ulster University and is off Misericordia University, while Sadie, a Law student at Queen’s University Belfast, has secured a spot at DeSales University.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sadie said: “Having chosen to study at a university close to home, I was eager to find opportunities for further travel and study abroad. The Study USA scholarship appealed to me because it offered the chance to experience a different college system and community for a full academic year - unlike other single-semester options available through Queen’s.

Co Derry students Natalie Parkhill , Emma McCarron and Sadie Sturgeon

“I’m most excited about playing an active role in campus life and contributing to the local community. Colleges involved in Study USA are known for their vibrant campus culture, and I look forward to taking part in everything from trying new sports to joining clubs and societies.

"I’m also really excited about the travel opportunities, especially after hearing from past participants who shared stories of exploring the US together during national holidays like Spring Break. That said, transitioning to a new college environment so far from home is definitely a bit nerve-wracking.”

Natalie, from Limavady, is currently a student at Ulster University studying Geography. She will spend her year at Aquinas College in Michigan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking ahead of her departure, she said: “I chose the Study USA programme because it offers a unique opportunity to experience life in America and fully immerse myself in a different academic and cultural environment.

Derry students Emma McCarron and Sadie Sturgeon

"I've always been interested in the US, and this programme allows me to broaden my education by studying subjects outside my home course while gaining new perspectives and learning in a completely different setting.

"It's also a chance to connect with people from diverse backgrounds and develop a deeper understanding of the world around me.

“I’m most excited about meeting new people, exploring different parts of the USA, and embracing both the academic and social sides of this experience. I’m a bit nervous about adjusting to the differences in the education system, especially the smaller class sizes and closer relationships with professors, but I see that as a positive challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When I return, I’ll have one year of university left. While I’m still exploring my options, I know I want to pursue a career in geography and use my skills to make a positive impact both locally and globally. Study USA is a step toward preparing for that future."

Managed by the British Council on behalf of the Department for the Economy, this year’s cohort includes students from South Eastern Regional College, Queen’s University Belfast, St Mary’s University College, Belfast Metropolitan College, and Ulster University. They will be placed at institutions across 24 states — from Texas to Washington, and Florida to Nebraska.

The Study USA programme receives significant support from partner institutions in the United States, with annual funding exceeding more than €2 million. The generous scholarship package includes accommodation on campus, a full meal plan, tuition fees, book allowance, flights and a £1k bursary.

Economy Minister Dr. Caoimhe Archibald said: “The Study USA programme offers an invaluable opportunity for students to grow academically, professionally, and personally. It also plays a crucial role in expanding students’ horizons and shaping future leaders as well as promoting positive perceptions of the north. I wish our students taking part this year all the very best on what I’m sure will be a great experience.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mary Mallon, Head of Education, British Council Northern Ireland, added: “Study USA offers students a truly life-changing opportunity - one that goes far beyond academics. As well as gaining valuable experience in the classroom, they’re encouraged to immerse themselves in a new culture, build lasting friendships and really make the most of everyday life in the US.

“From joining clubs and societies to volunteering and connecting with local people, students gain new perspectives and develop a deeper understanding of the world around them. These are the kinds of experiences that build confidence, adaptability, and global awareness - qualities that are hugely important in today’s interconnected world.

“We’re incredibly proud of this year’s cohort and confident they will embrace every opportunity, represent Northern Ireland with pride, and return home with fresh ideas, new skills and memories that will last a lifetime.”

Applications for the 2026–27 programme open in September 2025. For more information, visit: nireland.britishcouncil.org/opportunities/study-usa

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Study USA continues the British Council’s mission to build connection, understanding and trust between people in the UK and worldwide through education, arts and the English language. To learn more, follow the British Council Northern Ireland on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

The British Council is the UK’s international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities. It supports peace and prosperity by building connections, understanding and trust between people in the UK and countries worldwide.

It says it does this through our work in arts and culture, education and the English language. It works with people in over 200 countries and territories and are on the ground in more than 100 countries.