Derry Taiko drummers have travelled to Japan for a ground-breaking initiative

Ibuki Taiko Performing Big Little Taiko.

Derry Taiko drummers travelled to Japan and performed in what has been described as a ground-breaking initiative that has deepened the cultural connection between the north of Ireland and Japan, fostering mutual understanding and enriching the arts landscape with Japanese traditional arts.

At the centre of the project was an invitation for five members of Ibuki Taiko, the north’s first taiko group based in Derry, to participate in the Big Little Taiko Festival on Japan’s Sado Island, part of the Earth Celebration Festival hosted by the famous Kodo drumming ensemble in August 2024.

“Sharing the stage with Kodo, a group so iconic in the world of taiko, has been an honour beyond words for Ibuki Taiko and Foyle Obon,” said Fiona Umetsu, founder of Ibuki Taiko and Artistic Director of Foyle Obon. “Our partnership with Kodo is providing invaluable insights that strengthen our roots in Japanese culture, inspiring the next generation of taiko players to keep the taiko love strong.”

Derry’s Ibuki Taiko were one of the only four selected to perform at the festival and one of the only drumming groups from outside of Japan. This marks a historic first for a Northern Irish taiko group on an international platform.

Earth Celebration group photo

Ibuki Taiko said that they brought the spirit of Ireland to Sado Island with their new composition, Inis, blending the Irish tin whistle with Japanese taiko drums.

Supported by the Great Britain Sasakawa Foundation and the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, the project has been said to have had a profound impact.

Members of Derry's Ibuki Taiko have said it has enhanced their skills and allowed them to share new techniques and cultural insights with their local community. Additionally, the collaboration with Kodo has paved the way for future exchanges, with members of Kodo set to perform at the 2025 Foyle Obon Festival in Derry May 24 2025, a landmark event that will further promote cross-cultural understanding and artistic exchange.

Noirin McKinney, Director of Arts Development, Arts Council of Northern Ireland said: “The Arts Council of Northern Ireland is delighted to support this project, with game-changing arts funding from the National Lottery. Creative exchange is important to broadening our cultural horizons, and Foyle Obon has such a strong track record of building international partnerships. We congratulate them on this inspired collaboration with Kodo and we look forward to seeing much more of Ibuki Taiko as they continue to develop their talents and engage the local community in their wonderful music.”

Foyle Obon has said that they remain committed to strengthening these bonds and is excited to see how this unique collaboration will inspire new generations of taiko players in Northern Ireland.

You can find more on Ibuki Taiko here: https://www.facebook.com/IbukiTaiko/