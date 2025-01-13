Derry takeaway expands and opens up a new restaurant

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new Indian restaurant has opened in Derry, following the expansion of a local takeaway.

Moksh, which has created 8 new jobs in the city, has launched its new restaurant on the city’s Spencer Road.

The restaurant owners said the new outlet builds on Moksh’s already renowned flavour-packed takeaway service with meals prepared by their top rated chiefs.

It is owned by local businessmen Umesh Aggarwal, Pushpender Thakur and Sushil Malik.

Co-owner, Umesh Aggarwal, said the restaurant stands out for its commitment to authentic Indian cuisine, emphasising fresh ingredients and traditional cooking methods.

“We invested in the whole building,” he said. “Refurbishing the interior and exterior with Moksh colours to create a calming ambiance.

“We hired additional well-trained staff to help create a happy and friendly environment where people can come to relax and enjoy authentic Indian food and drink.”

Mr Aggarwal said the ambiance of the restaurant is designed to reflect Indian culture, bringing people together to provide a memorable dining experience. Additionally, Moksh prioritises sustainability and local sourcing.

From left Jaskeert Singh, Sukhdeep Singh, Madan Lal (Executive Chef), Daniel Das (Manager), Umesh Aggarwal (co-owner), Gopinath Kurinjisiva at Moksh Indian Restaurant

“We have a diverse menu that includes regional specialities, vegetarian and vegan options in unique fusion dishes.

“We offer a wide range of different authentic Indian starters, curries, biryani’s, kebabs, naan, rice, vegetarian curries and chef’s specialities as well as soft and alcoholic beverages.”

Since opening in 2023 in its previous Culmore premises, the move to Spencer Street earlier this year enabled Moksh to develop.

Fellow co-owner Pushpender Thakur said: “Our diverse menu offers a delectable selection of dishes that cater to every palate, from mild to fiery, vegetarian to meat-lover, and everything in between.

The new restaurant is serving up a wide range of dishes.

“Our chefs are passionate about crafting each dish with the finest ingredients and traditional Indian spices to ensure an unforgettable dining experience.”

Partner in the business Sushil Malik said the team were looking forward to extending the Moksh Indian Restaurant welcome to all lovers of great food.

He added: “Whether you’re planning a cosy night or hosting a gathering of friends and family, Moksh Indian Restaurant is your go-to destination for delicious Indian food that never compromises on quality or authenticity.”

Moksh Indian Restaurant is located at 162 Spencer Rd, Derry/Londonderry, BT47 6AH.

You can book a table at Moksh here: https://mokshindian.com/