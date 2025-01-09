Derry teenager's birthday fundraiser raises almost £8000 for PIPS
Cian turned 17 years old on November 14 and instead of asking for presents, he sought donations for PIPS, a charity that helps ‘individuals, families and organisations who have been affected by suicide or mental unwellness’.
The kind teenager set a target of £1000 and was over the moon to achieve well beyond that.
“I’ve never raised as much in my life,” a delighted Cian told the Journal.
"I just want to thank everyone for their donations. I’m so grateful.”
This is not the first time that Cian has used his birthday for good.
In 2022, he used the money he received as presents to buy supplies for Foyle Food Bank.
Cian, who is from Creggan and a student at St. Joseph’s, said he just wants to brighten people’s day, spread positivity and help those who are going through dark times.
He told the Journal when he launched the fundraiser: “ It’s a cause close to my heart and I want to raise as much money as I possibly can.”
Cian said he plans to fundraise on future birthdays and has the big 18th coming up later this year.
The charity has already received £5000 of the money donated through Facebook and the remaining donations will be transferred very soon.
If you’d like to find out more about PIPS, see https://pipscharity.com/ or freephone 0800 088 6042
