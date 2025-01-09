Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Generous Derry teenager Cian McConnell has thanked everyone for their ‘brilliant’s support’ after he raised almost £8000 for charity in lieu of birthday presents.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cian turned 17 years old on November 14 and instead of asking for presents, he sought donations for PIPS, a charity that helps ‘individuals, families and organisations who have been affected by suicide or mental unwellness’.

The kind teenager set a target of £1000 and was over the moon to achieve well beyond that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve never raised as much in my life,” a delighted Cian told the Journal.

Cian, pictured with his grandparents Marie and John McConnell.

"I just want to thank everyone for their donations. I’m so grateful.”

This is not the first time that Cian has used his birthday for good.

In 2022, he used the money he received as presents to buy supplies for Foyle Food Bank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cian, who is from Creggan and a student at St. Joseph’s, said he just wants to brighten people’s day, spread positivity and help those who are going through dark times.

He told the Journal when he launched the fundraiser: “ It’s a cause close to my heart and I want to raise as much money as I possibly can.”

Cian said he plans to fundraise on future birthdays and has the big 18th coming up later this year.

The charity has already received £5000 of the money donated through Facebook and the remaining donations will be transferred very soon.

If you’d like to find out more about PIPS, see https://pipscharity.com/ or freephone 0800 088 6042