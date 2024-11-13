Derry to be colder than Krakow and Zakopane next week as temperatures fall and first snow possible

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It may have been a long time coming but winter looks set to make its presence felt from next week across Derry and Donegal with temperatures forecast to plunge near zero by night and struggle to reach even 5 degrees Celsius by day.

In fact Derry & Donegal are expected to see temperatures below that of European winter destinations such as Krakow and the ski mecca of Zakopane.

While these popular Polish destinations will see temperatures by day of between 5 and 12 degrees Celsius next week, Ireland will be entering into a much colder spell following what has been until now a very mild autumn – so mild in fact that many gardeners are reporting that plants which usually emerge in spring have already appeared above the soil.

But that looks all set to change in the days ahead. In its forecast for Derry, Ireland’s Met Éireann is forecasting that temperatures will remain relatively mild up to and including Satuyrday but will then start to fall away from Sunday and Monday with highs of just 7 degrees by day and dipping by night.

Beautiful Zakopane in the Tatras mountains south of Krakow.

Next Tuesday will see temperatures fall away further to a maximum 5 degrees by day in Derry, the forecast states, dropping to 3 degrees by night. In fact Tuesday morning could bring the first snow fall of the season to the north west, although at this stage it is looking like if it does materialise, it will present as sleet and will not lie.

The cold and wet weather though is expected to stick around into the following week with temperatures struggling by day to reach a maximum 5 degrees by the end of the week, and falling back to around 2 or 3 degrees by night.

In terns of temperatures by day, the Met Office is giving a slightly more optimistic assessment for Derry, although it concurs that temperatures will be colder into the week ahead from Sunday, possibly falling to just 1 degrees by night on Monday .

Its forecast for the weekend states: “Saturday will be a cloudy day with showers. More persistent rain will move in from the west towards the end of the day. Sunday will be a cooler day with scattered showers moving in from the north, which will turn wintry over higher ground.”