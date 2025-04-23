Derry to become the First District of Hope in a walk from Ebrington to the Guildhall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derry will become the first District of Hope on Friday, April 25, with a special walk from Ebrington Square to the Guildhall.

‘Making Hope Happen’ is a partnership initiative with Resilio and North West Community Network supported by the Western Trust and Derry GP Federation Multidisciplinary Social Work Teams and has been endorsed by the Mayor.

The collaboration marks as significant milestone as Derry embarks Derry on becoming the First District of Hope in an era described as one of uncertainty and despair for many.

“We know that hopelessness is one of the prime predictors for poor mental health and sadly suicide. We believe hope events are needed more than ever,” said the organisers.

Walk of Hope.

On Friday, the Walk of Hope from Ebrington to the Guildhall will take place at 10.45am. Derry P7 classes have been invited to take part in designing a flag of hope for the event. Young people will lead the walk, carrying the winning flag.

The young people will present the flag to the Mayor at the Guildhall followed by a number of activities – a HOPE Human Library, HOPE Workshops and music.

Organisers say everyone is invited to the event.

The Mayor said: “I am delighted to support this initiative. We would encourage everyone to support the HOPE event on Friday, April 25, in the Guildhall.

"This dynamic initiative is a testament to our commitment to fostering a culture of optimism, resilience, and progress within our communities and beyond.”

Marie Dunne, Director of Resilio said: “Through the collective efforts of Resilio, NWCN, we hope to make a lasting impact on our communities by fostering a culture of hope and resilience. A community where hope is not just a concept but a lived reality and together we will activate the power to uplift, inspire and transform lives.”

Roisin Mc Laughlin, Manager of North West Community Network said: “Making Hope Happen embodies a spirit of collaboration, and unity and this has been evident by the number of groups who have come on board to activate this initiative across the District. We encourage everyone to come and join us.”

Shona McEleney, GP Social Work Assistant said: “Our GP Multidisciplinary Teams are delighted to get involved this year with the District of Hope initiative. As part of the Walk of Hope event on April 25.”