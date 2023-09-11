Derry to celebrate 18th Culture Night with biggest events programme yet

Derry City and Strabane Deputy Mayor and Strabane Brass Band member, Councillor Jason Barr, pictured at the launch of Culture Night which is taking place across the district on the 22nd of September. Included are Caitriona Doherty. Assistant Arts Officer, DCSDC, Trombonist, Martin Goodman, Gwyneth Doherty, hula hoop artist and aerial artist Sophie Dechant at Dragonfly Studio. Picture Martin McKeown. 08.09.23

Prepare for a cultural explosion and a feast of events to celebrate 2023’s Culture Night across the City and District. Derry and Strabane will join with villages, towns and cities across the island of Ireland to host a celebration of arts with an abundance of vibrant and exciting events over one wonderful evening.

With free events suitable for all ages across a wide range of accessible venues in Derry and the wider district, there is something for everyone in this year’s packed-out programme. Between workshops and exhibitions, live music and dance, this year’s Culture Night is sure to be an evening not to be missed.

Over 50 local arts and cultural venues have signed up to open their doors and welcome patrons to experience our diverse culture and heritage on their doorsteps. Every county in Ireland celebrates this evening with amazing events, bringing communities together to experience something new.

The programme offers a diverse range of the city and district’s rich cultural ecosystem and includes music, dance, visual arts, theatre, spoken word, heritage, environment, circus, carnival as well as tours, exhibitions and interactive workshops.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Patricia Logue, said she was thrilled to help launch such an eclectic programme and looked forward to attending events on the 22nd September.

“As a City and District, we are proud to showcase our culture and heritage from our talented musicians to our impressive actors and performers, and everything in between. I cannot wait for Culture Night 2023 with the biggest programme of exciting events to date.

“Some of our beautiful buildings will open their door and invite everyone in for an exciting celebration with plenty of craic. I would encourage everyone to check out the huge programme and see what’s on offer, it will be a night to remember for sure.”

John Kerr, Arts & Culture Manager at Derry City and Strabane District Council, said he was delighted to deliver such a diverse medley of events this year.

“We love to showcase our diverse and eclectic mix of culture and heritage every year and we’re really excited to see our Culture Night continue to grow every year.

“Culture Night gives us the opportunity to explore our cultural offerings here in the North West and provide first class entertainment for audiences, young and old, to experience something new and visit a venue they perhaps have never visited before. The programme has been tailor made, with help from many arts and cultural organisations across Derry and Strabane, to provide family-friendly programming and activities for all ages as well as late evening events.

“Venues will open their door with a range of drop-in and short sessions, allowing people to move around and enjoy a number of events over the course of the evening for free.”

The 18th edition of Culture Night will take place on Friday 22nd September 2023, with events happening all over Ireland. Brought to you by the Arts Council, Culture Night is a national moment, celebrating culture, creativity and the arts. It seeks to actively promote the belief that this rich and varied culture is alive, treasured and nurtured in peoples lives today, and every day.

To find out more about Derry and Strabane’s programme of events on Culture Night, please visit: www.derrystrabane.com/culturenight