Compassionate Communities NW at the Foyle Hospice is bringing a 24-foot-long wall ‘Before I Die’ wall to the Guildhall as part of Palliative Care Week (September 10-15).

The wall is designed to encourage people to stop and think about, ‘What do I want to do before I die?’

'Before I Die' walls have been created worldwide, inspired by an initiative started by the New Orleans-based artist Candy Chang. This will be Derry’s first.

The wall will be 24 feet long and will be installed in the Grand Hall in the Guildhall.

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 11: A man writes on a "Before I Die" public art display that invites people to share what is the most important thing they want to do before dying May 11, 2012 on 14th & Q Streets, NW, in Washington, DC. "Before I Die" was an idea originated from New Orleans artist Candy Chang who had transformed the side of an abandoned house in her neighborhood into a giant chalkboard for people to reflect what is important and meaningful to them. Local DC resident Sophie Miller set up the wall funded by herself and her friend Travis Moore in the memories of their grandparents to the joyful and caring lives they lived, in the form of public art for the community. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

From September 10 to 15, it will give the people of Derry a chance to inscribe their hopes and dreams, claiming their own ‘brick’ on the wall. It inspires to be a tapestry of Derry’s ambition and desires.

Sharon Williams, Project Manager at Compassionate Communities NI, said: “When was the last time you truly considered what you want to accomplish with the time you have?

“Many of us get caught up in the routine of daily life, letting years slip by without pursuing our deepest dreams—be it enrolling in that class we’ve always wanted, embarking on a meaningful journey, or reaching out to mend a broken relationship.”

“The ‘Before I Die’ Wall serves as a powerful reminder that our days are finite. It challenges us to confront profound questions: What legacy do I want to leave?

"How can I make a meaningful impact on others, our environment, and future generations? By taking a moment to reflect and act on what truly matters, we move closer to living our best lives and reducing future regrets.”

The creative vision for the wall comes from the local Derry artist group, Peaball, particularly from Donal and Marc.

Sharon Williams commended their contribution: “Working with Marc and Donal has been an absolute pleasure. Their artistry and dedication have been instrumental in crafting a space that is not only visually stunning but also deeply engaging.

"Peaball’s commitment to community engagement and inspiring future generations aligns perfectly with the essence of the ‘Before I Die’ project and with the aims of Compassionate Communities NI.”

The unveiling of the wall follows closely on the heels of the city’s first NI Creative Healthy Network conference, which will highlight the vital role of arts and creativity in promoting health and well-being through innovative local projects.

The Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Colr. Lilian Seenoi Barr, said: “This project adds a unique and heartfelt dimension to Palliative Care Week, offering a space for people to connect, reflect, and inspire one another.

"Hosting the wall in the historic Guildhall underscores our commitment to honouring both our heritage and our community’s future aspirations. We look forward to witnessing the myriad of dreams that will adorn the wall and the conversations they will spark.”

Compassionate Communities hopes everyone will be encouraged to participate and share their aspirations.

For people unable to visit the wall in person, a virtual wall will available to ensure everyone can get involved.

It can be found here from September 10 to 15 CompassionateCommunitiesNI.com/BeforeIDie