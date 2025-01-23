Derry to host the first all Ireland skateboarding competition in 8 years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Irish Skateboarding Association (ISA) has announced that it will host a skate competition at Derry City Skatepark at Altnagelvin Industrial Estate.

In the Skateboarding Association announcement, they said: “We are delighted to announce the first all-Ireland Skate competition.

“The first all Ireland’s to take place in many years, we are going to give skateboarders in Ireland a chance to compete in a friendly and open competition for both cash prizes and product.”

The event is sponsored by Monster Energy and welcomes Skaters across Ireland to partake.

Owner of the Derry City Skate Park, Joe Hill, said: "We are trying to bring the All Ireland Skateboard competition back. It's something we have been doing here in Ireland for years since when I was young. In Limerick and Cork, there hasn't been one in eight or so years.”

Joe said he was contacted by the ISA to help create this competition and future contests in Ireland.

"We’re going to have a big event here in Derry City Skatepark. Monster is giving support for the whole event, like the sound system, DJS and catering and the ISA are doing a GoFundMe to get cash prizes.

"It's going to be a pretty big deal and if anything like the old ones, it's going to be sick."

Joe shared his feelings about having his Skatepark be the focal point of Irish skateboarding. “It's definitely sick that we can bring the All Irelands up here to Derry,” said Joe. “We've had contests before but we have never had a park to host this kind of event. Now we are in the right place where we have a good course, a good setup, we are the only indoor park in the whole country.

“I think this is the perfect place for it. We have never had the Cork, Limerick and Dublin guys up in Derry before so it will be sick to get everyone here. It's good for the Derry skate scene for sure!”

The competition is set to have an under 12s contest, under 16s contest, 17 to 30 contest and then over 30s.

“Everyone can get involved,” said Joe. “The first few (competitions) will be a lot more chill and as we go through the day it'll get more serious. At the semi-finals, there will be one-minute runs for everyone but everyone can come and get involved. I'm going to be here to support them all.”

For the non-skaters, the event will also have a spectating area with free food and Monster Energy.

The event also aims to bring more members into the ISA, so they can support more skateboarding events in the future.

Although Joe owns the park, he is not sure if he will compete. He said: “I haven't decided 100% yet, I think I might have the home court advantage, but I'm not going to be involved in the contest of the day if I am skating. Either way, I'll be happy to just see everyone here.”

The event is set to take place on March 22, not tickets required.

For more information about the Irish Skateboarding Association check here: https://www.irishskateassociation.com/

You can read more about Derry Skate Park here: https://www.derryjournal.com/news/people/watch-derrys-only-skatepark-hopes-to-create-a-bigger-skating-scene-4744754