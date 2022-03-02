Derry to Ukraine border: Urgent appeal for lorry & warehouse to take donations

Alliance Councillor Philip McKinney said he is prepared to drive the lorry to the Ukrainian border with Poland if he can secure an articulated box van lorry (without curtains).

The local politician, an experienced HGV driver, said that those collecting donations across the north west have been stunned by the generosity of local people and are running out of space to house the massive amount of aid being brought to the various drop off points.

Many local businesses, schools, churches and community groups as well as Polish and other shops have signed up to collect donations of medical supplies and food which are destined for the regions were refugees are amassing as Russia continues its bombardment.

An Ukrainian woman huggs her daughter after acrossing the Ukrainian-Polish border in Korczowa on March 02, 2022.

“People have been so, so kind and we urgently need a lorry and warehouse space now,” he said.

Colr. McKinney is also in talks with a local firm who are hoping to assist with the paperwork to allow for the smooth transit of the donations from Derry to the eastern edge of Poland.

Anyone who can help with a lorry and / or warehouse space is asked to ring Colr. McKinney directly on 07490153137.

Among the items being collected at the various drop off points in the north west are: Blankets, bedclothes, towels, sleeping bags (clean); Dressings, bandages-factory packed; Warm socks, underwear -male, female, child (new); Toiletries ie soap, shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes, antiseptic hand gels/sprays etc; Toilet roll and paper towels, nappies, sanitary towels, wet wipes; Paper plates, cups, single-use cutlery etc; Ready to eat canned food; dry food ie fruits, nuts, crackers, cornflakes, rice crackers ; Coffee, tea, salt, sugar; Bottled water, juices, and other beverages.

Alliance Councillor Philip McKinney.