Derry trad musician Eamon McLaughlin 'brought people together through his music, his kindness'
At the January Full Council Meeting, Sinn Féin councillor Aisling Hutton said Mr McLaughlin was a “cherished figure in Derry’s traditional music scene”, and proposed that the Mayor, SDLP councillor Lilian Barr, write to Mr McLaughlin’s family to acknowledge “the profound impact that Eamon had on the music industry”.
Councillor Hutton said Mr McLaughlin, who co-founded the Derry folk band Thundering Down, was “renowned for his exceptional guitar skills and engaging performances”.
“Eamon was more than just a talented musician,” she added. “He was a man who brought people together through his music, his kindness and, his unwavering passion for our city’s cultural life.
“For over 35 years Eamon was a regular performer at Peadar O’Donnell’s pub here in Derry. His warm smile and welcoming presence made him a beloved figure among patrons and fellow musicians alike.
“His contributions to Derry’s music community have left a lasting legacy, and he will be fondly remembered by many.
“His presence will be profoundly missed not just on stage, but in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.
“We are grateful for the joy and music he shared with us and while he may be gone, his legacy will continue to echo in the streets of our city and in the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing him,” Colr Hutton told those gathered on Wednesday.
Andrew Balfour,
Local Democracy Reporter
