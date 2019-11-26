Derry trade unionist Liam Gallagher hails Labour manifesto as most radical since father of NHS Clement Attlee

Derry trade unionist Liam Gallagher has described the British Labour manifesto as the most radical since 1945.

The senior Unite organiser said the document offered voters in Britain a genuine choice.

“I welcome Labour’s manifesto which for the first time in over thirty years will give UK voters a clear choice between policies which will benefit the many and the Tory alternative of looking after the rich few.

“It was the late Bob Crow [former general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers union] who said that you could not put a cigarette paper between the politics of ‘New Labour’ and the Tories,” he said.

Mr. Gallagher said Jeremy Corbyn’s promises of bringing rail, mail, water and energy into public ownership, of increasing spending in health and education and of ‘taxing those at the top properly’ were welcome.

“For thirty years we have experienced the neo-liberal agenda of ‘New Labour’ and the Tories imposing austerity measures and claiming that if you make the rich richer and create wealth this would float everybody’s boat in the ‘trickle-down’ economic theory.

“In fact the opposite happened and working people and their families saw their standard of living fall years after year. They saw their public services privatised and reduced. They saw the manufacturing jobs being out sourced in a race to the bottom.

“Decent jobs were replaced by precarious work with anti-trade union legislation. Now we have a Labour commitment to stopping greedy speculators cherry picking the best bits of our public services; bringing back into public ownership our essential public services; ending zero-hours contracts; giving workers back the right to union recognition; properly investing in social housing, schools and health and social services; a commitment to end the Universal Credit system and to replace it with a fair system of social security.”

He said the document was the most progressive since that co-authored by the father of the NHS Clement Attlee in the 1940s.

“Not since 1945 has there been a more radical manifesto which offers the same hope and Labour values which brought about the right to health and social security, education and social housing for every citizen paid for by a fair taxation system based on your ability to pay. This is a manifesto for the common good of the many and not the few.”