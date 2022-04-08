Derry views: What do you fear most?

Howard Phillips Lovecraft was an American sci-fi and horror writer who was born in Rhode Island. He once said: “The oldest and strongest emotion of mankind is fear, and fear of the unknown.”
H.P Lovecraft died in 1937 at the age of 47, but his statement and legacy lives on. He was a pioneer of supernatural fiction and creating new worlds.
I asked people in Derry what they fear the most....
Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.
Steven McCready: "Failure. I fear failure of not being successful or not being worthy enough. My main goal is to create a theatre company in NI. I want to help people get back into the theatre, and the arts in general." Photo: George Sweeney. DER2213GS – 010
Jeanette Cregan: "I would be afraid of dogs. I was bitten by a German Shepherd one time. I was young, I was only about 12 years old and I was bitten on the leg. It really scared me after that." Photo: George Sweeney. DER2213GS – 007
Ivano from Rome, Italy, has been visiting Derry with his wife this week. He said: "To be in the middle of something that is out of my control. This could be different events, for example, like a plane crash or something; war and conflict." Photo: George Sweeney. DER2213GS – 009
Willie Gallagher: "The thing that I would be most afraid of at the moment is NATO. I believe that NATO is trying to spark World War III. There has been a war in Ukraine since 2014. Where was all the outcry then?" DER2213GS – 006