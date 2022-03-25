Derry voxes: ‘Why are our mammies so special?’

But what makes the mammies in the north west so special? The ‘Journal’ took to the Quay on a beautiful sunny day to find out.

Donna Grant: “Derry mammies are the focus of the household and make sure everything’s done. We all know that Derry men are mammies boys too and that’s what makes the mammies special.”

Kelly King: “My Derry mammy is just the best. She’s always there when we need her and she’s always there when we don’t need her! She couldn’t do any more for us. She works hard and she’s just special in every way. Derry mammies are all the same and if I need anything I run to my mammy. She’s just brilliant.”

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ann Flanagan with her great-grandson Daniel

Ann Flanagan: “Derry mammies are just the best. They look after their children, their grandchildren and their great-grandchildren and they are just A1.”

Bronagh Breslin: “Derry mammies are special because we are strong Derry women and there’s no mammy like a Derry mammy!”

Anna Jones from London (with a London mammy): “What’s special about my mammy is that she’s wonderful at welcoming people and making them feel safe. She managed to have a career while caring for two kids and she’s just a hero.”

Niamh Taggart: “She’s your best friend and she’s always there when you need her. “

Anna Jones.

Roisin Kearns: “What’s special about my mammy is she always makes me feel like I have a purpose in life and I never feel like I’m left alone. She always makes me feel like I’m good enough to get what I want in life.”

Jamie Houston: “Mine is very caring and kind, she does everything for me and I really appreciate that. “

Ruairi Anderson: ”What makes them so special is probably the craic you can have with them. You come home from a night out and it’s just like another friend to party with.”

Bronagh Breslin.

Kelly King with baby Clóda and Donna Grant with baby Ailbhe.

Lauren McCallion and Niamh Taggart.