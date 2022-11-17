Temperatures are to stay in the single digits for the rest of the week with highs of 9°C right through until Saturday, November 26. Daytime temperatures are to stay above 5°C and will stay above freezing over the next week, with a low of 1°C in the early hours of Monday, November 21.

It will be wet until midday on Friday but it will remain moderately cloudy for the remainder of the day, with the sun occasionally peaking through the clouds. This will continue until 2pm on Saturday, when a light rain will turn heavier as the day goes on, eventually clearing up by around 10pm

Sunday is expected to stay dry but cloudy with temperatures peaking at 6°C. Rain is due on Monday afternoon but it will be dry again on Tuesday with cloudy skies.

St Eugene's Cathedral hidden behind a blanket of fog on Thursday morning.