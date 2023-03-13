The awards celebrate the work and dedication gardening teams give to creating beautiful plant and floral displays, cleaning up local beauty spots, boosting biodiversity, and developing and maintaining green areas for people to enjoy.

Mayor Duffy said: “We are so lucky to live in such a beautiful area, and Council’s Streetscape team play a big role in maintaining both our natural surroundings and our urban areas. A lot of hard work goes into creating the many floral displays and beddings that bring colour and vibrancy to our Council area, enhancing the visitor experience and creating a welcoming and attractive place to live and work.

“A big thank you as well to the Street Cleaning team for their outstanding work. The cleanliness of the City is a major element in the award and the crew work all hours and in all weather conditions to keep our streets clean. Well done to all involved for once again impressing the judges, and playing such an important role in the life of this beautiful city.”

Kelvin Shields, Streetscape, Derry City & Strabane District Council; Cllr Martin Kearney, President, NILGA; Cllr Frances Burton, Vice President, NILGA; William Ferguson, Streetscape, Derry City & Strabane District Council; Cllr Sandra Duffy, Mayor of Derry City & Strabane District Council; and Dr Michael Wardlow, Chairman, Translink.

Translink Chairman Dr Michael Wardlow said: “Ulster in Bloom is a fantastic example of community spirit and demonstrates the great achievements that can be made when people come together. As Northern Ireland’s public transport provider, servicing communities large and small, Translink is proud to continue its support of Ulster in Bloom which recognises and celebrates the time and dedication of volunteers, council workers and local groups across Cities, towns and villages, big and small.”

The Translink Ulster in Bloom Competition is coordinated by the Northern Ireland Local Government Association (NILGA). Cllr Frances Burton, Vice President, Northern Ireland Local Government Association, said: “For everyone involved, Translink Ulster in Bloom celebrates the amazing achievements of great teamwork and partnerships and the success of coming together to take pride in the places where we live and work to create a better environment for everyone to enjoy.”

