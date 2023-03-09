News you can trust since 1772
Derry women join Mayor for International Women's Day celebrations

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Councillor Sandra Duffy hosted a special evening to celebrate International Women’s Day.

By Daire Ní Chanáin
4 hours ago
Updated 9th Mar 2023, 12:33pm

The celebration took place in the Guildhall on the evening of Wednesday, March 8 and was compared by journalist Jeananne Craig and included performances from trad group Acadamh Ceoil, the Colmcille Ladies Choir and Nicola McBride as well as talks by Inspirational Speaker Mary Keogh and story teller Charmaine O’Donnell.

Photo: Martin McKeown

Photo: Martin McKeown

Photo: Martin McKeown

Photo: Martin McKeown

