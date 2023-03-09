Derry women join Mayor for International Women's Day celebrations

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Councillor Sandra Duffy hosted a special evening to celebrate International Women’s Day.
The celebration took place in the Guildhall on the evening of Wednesday, March 8 and was compared by journalist Jeananne Craig and included performances from trad group Acadamh Ceoil, the Colmcille Ladies Choir and Nicola McBride as well as talks by Inspirational Speaker Mary Keogh and story teller Charmaine O’Donnell.
Photo: Martin McKeown
Photo: Martin McKeown
Photo: Martin McKeown
Photo: Martin McKeown