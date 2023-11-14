Atelier Hair in Derry has won the prestigious Hair Salon of the Year award at the Professional Beauty and Hairdressers Journal Ireland Beauty, Hair & Spa Awards 2023.

Atelier Hair beat competition from some of the country’s leading salon businesses to be named winner at the glittering awards ceremony, which took place on Sunday, November 12 at the 5-star InterContinental Hotel in Dublin.

Now in their second year, the Professional Beauty and Hairdressers Journal Ireland Beauty, Hair & Spa Awards are a celebration of creativity, business prowess and accomplishment within the beauty, hair and spa sector across Ireland.

Boasting 14 categories, including Irish Hairdresser of the Year, Beauty Salon of the Year and Business Director of The Year, the awards recognise the individuals and teams that are not only leaving their mark on their respective businesses but also shaping the broader landscape of the industry.

The staff of Derry's Atelier Hair receiving their award at thr Professional Beauty and Hairdressers Journal Ireland Beauty, Hair & Spa Awards 2023. Karl Hussey Photography.

Organised by the established team behind the British Hairdressing Awards, World Spa & Wellness Awards and Professional Beauty Awards, entries were judged independently by leading beauty, spa and hairdressing experts.

Ronan Stewart, Atelier Hair founder and creative director said: "It’s amazing and we’re so honoured to have won this award. This is the first time we’ve entered the Professional Beauty and Hairdressers Journal Ireland Beauty, Hair & Spa Awards and as we come from Northern Ireland, this is just so brilliant. I’d like to thank our manager Leoni for putting the award together and my whole team so working so hard to deliver outstanding service at our salon.”

Commenting on the announcement, Jayne Lewis-Orr, HJ’s Executive Director says: "Congratulations to Atelier Hair for being named Hair Salon of the Year. Ireland has many exceptional hairdressing businesses, so to be selected as our winner demonstrates unparalleled passion, professionalism, and expertise, as well as a genuine understanding of what clients want from a salon experience.”

Professional Beauty Hairdressers Journal Ireland Awards 2023 category winners:

· Irish Hairdresser of the Year, sponsored by Revlon Professional: Jodie Quinn, House of Colour

· Make-up Artist of the Year, sponsored by FX Makeup Academy: Julio Sartori, the Salon at The Shelbourne

· Beauty Salon of the Year, sponsored by Repechage: Rouge Skincare & Beauty Clinic

· Business Director of the Year, sponsored by Casmara: Brendan Molloy, South William Clinic

· Aesthetic Clinic of the Year, sponsored by RevitaLash Cosmetics: Ailesbury Clinic

· Aesthetic Practitioner of the Year, sponsored by Cosmeditech: Prof, Dr Patrick Treacy, Ailesbury Clinic

· Hair Salon Team of the Year, sponsored by Great Lengths: Amica Eco Hairdressing

· Therapist of the Year: Rachael Foley, Omra Beauty

· Spa of the Year: Aqua Sana Longford Forest

· Hair Salon of the Year: Atelier Hair

· Nail Salon of the Year, sponsored by Associated Irish Therapists: Culture Club Beauty

· Colour Technician of the Year, sponsored by Schwarzkopf Professional: Jade Connor, Ashleigh Kelly Hairdressing

· Beauty Salon or Spa Team of the Year, sponsored by Treatwell: Esanna Wellness & Spa at Sheen Falls Lodge