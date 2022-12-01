Brooke’s participation in the show was confirmed on Thursday morning, alongside that of Panti Bliss, Paul Brogan and Suzanne Jackson, who will be among the 11 celebrity contestants who will take to the floor for the hit series.

The four contestants will be exclusively interviewed on Friday night’s Late Late Show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

From Bellaghy in Co. Derry, Brooke represented Ireland at Eurovision in 2022 with ‘That’s Rich’. She co-wrote the song and travelled to Turin in Italy for the competition but was unlucky not to qualify. Brooke first came to public attention in 2020 on The Voice UK. All four coaches turned for Brooke and she made it all the way to the final. In September 2020 Brooke wrote and released her debut single ‘Attention’ and followed on with her EP, Chaotic Heart. Brooke is allergic to animal hair but is a ‘cat mom’ and has a hairless Sphynx cat, Draco.

Brooke Scullion has been named as a contestant on Dancing with the Stars. Photo Barry McCall

Brooke says: “I’m so excited to be joining the Dancing with the Stars family and to be part of an iconic Irish series! What girl doesn’t want to get on her dancing shoes every Sunday night?! It’s a dream come true - bring on the sequins!”

Rory O’Neill aka Panti Bliss is Ireland’s best known drag artists. The Mayo native has been performing as Panti since 1998.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Brogan is an All-Ireland winning former Dublin GAA footballer. He is part of the Brogan GAA dynasty as the younger brother of legendary Dublin players Bernard and former senior football captain Alan. Paul was on Dublin's winning team for the 2008 O'Byrne Cup and was part of the Dublin panel that won three Leinster titles and the 2011 All-Ireland senior football championship.

Suzanne Jackson began blogging in 2010 under SoSueMe. She wrote about all things fashion and beauty and soon found her audience growing and any product she recommended sold out instantly. By 2013 she left her day job to dedicate her time to her own business. In 2016 Suzanne made another leap and launched her own beauty range SoSu Cosmetics. It has proven to be hugely successful and grown to be worth an estimated €2.12million.

Advertisement Hide Ad