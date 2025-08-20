Eurovision and The Voice contestant Brooke Scullion, from Bellaghy, will open Ella Henderson’s concert this Sunday, in her first major stage performance in three years.

Brooke (26) first rose to global stardom in 2020 when she competed in series 9 of The Voice UK as part of Team Meghan, reaching the final and finishing third place. In 2022, she proudly represented Ireland at Eurovision with her own song ‘That’s Rich’, which currently has over 7 million streams on Spotify.

For the last three years, she’s been focusing on creating new music and presenting on Ireland AM’s breakfast show.

Brooke said: ‘'Being an independent artist, it's really difficult. You have to self-fund everything. And so, I was kind of just making money and then planning my break again into music."

Now, she’s back and thrilled to be performing at the Beyond the City concert, opening for X-Factor star Ella Henderson at Derry’s Ebrington Square.

"It feels like I’m starting again, if that makes sense,” Brooke said. “Because it is hard, the lulls and the time, you feel like you're not achieving anything. But this just feels like it's come at the right time. I'm at the right place in my life.”

With her family rallying behind her and a city waiting to welcome her back, Brooke says there’s more pressure than ever to be performing in Derry - believing that home crowds can be some of the toughest critics.

"Like if I see you in the crowd, I'll freak out!” she joked. Nevertheless, her connection to the Derry people has Brooke more excited than ever to perform.

Brooke is one of the local artists performing over the weekend, with others including Rachael O’Connor.

When Brooke was asked to open for Ella Henderson, an idol and inspiration to her, she said: “I think there's only one answer. I'm never going to say no to that.”

The concert is the first time Brooke will perform new music from her upcoming album, which she recorded in Nashville this year and brought her back to her Irish country roots. While she still loves her older pop music, Brooke says her new sound is 100% her and is truly coming from the heart.

“It feels like I'm actually going back to the beginning, like when my dad had me dancing around the kitchen to Philomena Begley when I was two. So, this is - it just feels like going full circle."

A date is yet to be set for the release of Brooke’s new album is yet to set a release date, but in a post on Instagram she wrote: ‘I finally have an album that I’m so proud of’, adding ‘Thanks for all your love and support always it means the world.’

Brooke will take to the stage this Sunday in Ebrington Square, with the concert starting at 6pm. Tickets are available from the Millennium Forum website: https://millenniumforum.co.uk/whats-on/ella-henderson