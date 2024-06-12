Derry's Bunscoil Cholmcille invites past, present and future students to its 40th birthday party

Bunscoil Cholmcille.

Bunscoil Cholmcille is preparing to celebrate its 40th birthday on Friday, June 14 from 5pm to 8pm.

Féile Cholmcille will feature music from Conor O’Kane, the Brooks & Combs Tribute and Nikki McCool.

There will be additional entertainment from Parky the Magician, as well as bouncy castles, obstacle courses, football and face-painting with food being prepared by ‘All Fired Up Pizza.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking ahead of the event, Principle Máire Mhic Lochlainn said: "As we remember hundreds of pupils who have walked through our gates and are working in many careers throughout the world, we also embrace our younger generation who are attending Bunscoil Cholmcille & Naíscoil Dhoire the moment. From the youngest child in Naíscoil Dhoire to the oldest children in Rang 7 who are nearly ready to walk out our gates, we welcome them all, along with their families, past and current staff and the local Bunscoil Cholmcille & Naíscoil Cholmcille community to Féile Cholmcille this Friday as we celebrate 40 years of our school.”

Bunscoil Cholmcille 40 years celebrations

She continued: “It is indeed a very proud moment for some of us who have spent all of our working lives in Bunscoil Cholmcille, those who have recently retired and current staff, who in great numbers are past pupils of Bunscoil Cholmcille.

"We look forward to catching up with past pupils and their families and staff who previously taught at Bunscoil Cholmcille.

"Forty years is a great milestone and is a testament to the trust, the confidence and the dedication that parents place in us as staff and governors of Bunscoil Cholmcille, as they entrust their most precious gift, their child to our care, and together we prepare their child spiritually, academically, socially and morally for the next step on their educational journey as they leave our school.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lastly Principal Máire said: “Come and join us this Friday, in the dancing, fun and games, have a bite to eat, maybe win something at the tombola, kick a ball about, or if bouncy castle is your thing, then have a go at it and lots more.”

Tickets are priced at £5 for those under 16, and £3 for those over 16.