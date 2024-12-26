Derry’s ‘Christmas baby’ Alfie Thomas welcomed to the world at Altnagelvin

Baby Alfie pictured with one of the midwives on duty

Alfie Thomas, Altnagelvin’s ‘Christmas baby’ was welcomed to the world in the maternity ward at the Derry hospital shortly before 7am on Christmas Day.

“A warm welcome to our Christmas baby, Alfie Thomas, born at Altnagelvin Hospital today at 06:43am, weighing 7lbs 15oz,” the Western Trust declared.

“Thank you to Staff Midwife, Janine McCurry, for knitting the lovely red blanket for Altnagelvin’s first Christmas baby. Big thanks also to Sharon Hart, Maternity Kitchen Assistant, for knitting the Santa blanket,” the health authority stated.