Derry’s ‘Christmas baby’ Alfie Thomas welcomed to the world at Altnagelvin

By Kevin Mullan
Published 26th Dec 2024, 13:17 GMT
Updated 26th Dec 2024, 13:17 GMT
Baby Alfie pictured with one of the midwives on dutyBaby Alfie pictured with one of the midwives on duty
Baby Alfie pictured with one of the midwives on duty
Alfie Thomas, Altnagelvin’s ‘Christmas baby’ was welcomed to the world in the maternity ward at the Derry hospital shortly before 7am on Christmas Day.

“A warm welcome to our Christmas baby, Alfie Thomas, born at Altnagelvin Hospital today at 06:43am, weighing 7lbs 15oz,” the Western Trust declared.

“Thank you to Staff Midwife, Janine McCurry, for knitting the lovely red blanket for Altnagelvin’s first Christmas baby. Big thanks also to Sharon Hart, Maternity Kitchen Assistant, for knitting the Santa blanket,” the health authority stated.

Related topics:AltnagelvinDerryWestern TrustAltnagelvin Hospital

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice