Derry’s Cliona O’Hara working with The Secret film's Dr. Joe Vitale and returns home to host major event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cliona O’Hara, who left Ireland for America at 18 years old, is returning to her native Derry to share her own story of success and knowledge in the hope of inspiring others.

The Derry woman has been working with globally influential people and credits ‘The Secret’ with having helped her to unlock her own potential is returning for a major live event at Ebrington Hotel on August 31.She describes her connection to Derry as “strong” and said she is working with a team of coaches to find “various ways to serve this community and bring out the fire, light, and spirit of the people”.Cliona has worked with various influential people including Bob Proctor and Doctor Joe Vitale and is now the CEO of The Napoleon Hill Institute, an opportunity afforded her by Don Green, the Executive Director of the foundation.

She said her goal is to bring the message of empowerment and hope to all who seek a better life.“At the age of 27 I stumbled upon a movie 'The Secret' which would eventually change my life and my direction.”Cliona is now working alongside one of the contributors to the film, The Secret, Dr. Joe Vitale. “This movie for me was a 'beginning', an 'awakening' if you will. I had opened my eyes to a whole new world of self-belief, ambitions and possibilities.”Cliona founded her first company at the age of 29 and said that she has a deep desire to give back to her home.She said she has been “working constructively with a team of like-minded professionals from the city to structure and further develop and implement this project. This event is just the beginning.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday, August 31, Cliona will talk at the event in the Ebrington Hotel in Derry titled ‘Master your Mind, Master Your Life.’

Cliona with Doctor Joe Vitale.

Speakers also include Christina Westergaard, COO of the Napoleon HiIll Institute, Karla Elizondo and Gary Glass, principal teachers of the NHI, Trish Duke and Martin Fox, NHI coaches and Gerry Duke NHI Ambassador.

Guest speaker will be Dr Joe Vitale, who will be streaming live from his home in the USA.

Form ticket details and information on the event go to www.napoleonhillinstituteireland.com