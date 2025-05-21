Derry's Codetta Choir celebrates 25 years of musical excellence with concerts across Ireland

As Codetta marks its 25th anniversary, the internationally acclaimed choir is set to celebrate with a series of concerts and events in Derry, Dublin, Belfast and Armagh.

Founded in 2000 by Musical Director Dónal Doherty, Codetta has built a stellar reputation for its choral excellence. The choir has performed extensively both nationally and internationally, including in the United States, Italy, Spain, the Czech Republic, Norway, Slovenia, Switzerland, and Mexico.

Codetta’s list of highlights includes Proms performances at London’s Royal Albert Hall, the Last Night of the Proms in Belfast, and a special guest appearance at the 2015 BBC Sports Personality of the Year, which was broadcast to over eight million viewers.

In May 2016, the choir performed alongside Barry Douglas and Camerata at the Kennedy Center in Washington, and in 2017, Codetta won the prestigious Fleischmann International Trophy at the Cork International Choral Festival.

The choir’s founding Musical Director, Dónal Doherty, developed his passion for choral music at an early age as a member of Schola Cantorum at St Finian’s College, Mullingar and later at University College Dublin. Dónal has served as Director of Music in St Eugene’s Cathedral, Head of Music in St Columb’s College, and Head of Music Services for the Western and Southern Education and Library Boards. He was co-founder, along with Timothy Allen in St Columb’s Cathedral, of the Two Cathedrals’ Festival in 1992. He established the City of Derry Civic Choirs in 1997 and was appointed Director of the Music Promise initiative as part of the inaugural UK City of Culture programme in Derry in 2013. In the same year he founded the City of Derry International Choir Festival.

In addition to his work with Codetta, Dónal is the Musical Director of the North Belfast Youth Choir, as well as the Codetta Junior Choir and Codetta Youth Choir in Derry, which he launched in 2017. His dedication to the musical community was recognised in 2022 when he was awarded an Honorary MBE for his services to music.

The 25th anniversary celebrations will feature collaborations with Maynooth Chamber Choir (May 23, Balbriggan), New Dublin Voices (May 25, Dublin), North Belfast Youth Choir (June 21, Belfast), and the Codetta Junior and Youth Choirs (June 22, Derry).

The choir will host a special anniversary concert with guest artists and friends in Derry on September 19, and as part of the 13th City of Derry International Choir Festival in October, Codetta will present a unique late-night performance alongside New Dublin Voices.

There wil lalso be a Gala Dinner at the Ebrington Hotel on Saturday, September 20, bringing together current members, supporters, friends and family, as well as former members of Codetta and the City of Derry Civic Choirs for a special evening of celebration and probably just a little bit of song. Tickets for all events are available through the choir’s website, codetta.net.