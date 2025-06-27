Derry’s Community Crisis Intervention Service to close next week unless 11th hour funding secured
Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy has called for urgent talks after Extern, the community and voluntary organisation that runs the service, informed elected representatives about the impending closure.
She said: “Councillors were briefed that the Community Crisis Intervention Service delivered by Extern will close on June 30 when the current funding comes to an end.
“Despite repeated efforts and some short-term funding extensions, a long-term funding solution has not been secured and that will be devastating to service users and providers alike."
Colr. Duffy noted how CCIS was developed in conjunction with the Western Trust, Health and Social Care board, Ulster University, Foyle Search and Rescue and the Council to provide ‘a low threshold responsive service, addressing issues of crisis, self-harm, suicidal ideation and substance misuse, using de-escalation techniques, with support and trained counsellors on hand to ensure the person receives the appropriate help that they need’.
“It has played a vital role in saving lives in this city and even at this late stage every effort must be made to secure it.
“I will be seeking urgent discussions with both Extern and Council officials to explore every possible intervention that would allow this service to continue,” she stated.
The CCIS provides a non-clinical, community response to people experiencing social, emotional or situational crisis, via confidential one-to-one phone calls with trained staff and a range of other services.
